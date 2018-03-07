JUST IN
Tata Communications positioned in leaders quadrant for Network Services

Tata Communications has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global.

The Magic Quadrant is designed by Gartner to examine how effectively providers meet the current needs of business in terms of both 'completeness of vision' and 'ability to execute', and 2018 marks the fifth year in a row that Tata Communications has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant.

