Tata Communications positioned in leaders quadrant for Network Services

By Gartner

has been positioned by as a in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global.

The Magic Quadrant is designed by to examine how effectively providers meet the current needs of in terms of both 'completeness of vision' and 'ability to execute', and 2018 marks the fifth year in a row that has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)