Tata Motors announces Jaguar Land Rover February sales

Sales drop 2.6%

achieved its second highest February sales performance with strong sales of the new Range Velar and Discover and the new 18 model year Range and Sport as well as the new Jaguar E-PACE still ramping up, despite difficult trading conditions in key European markets, especially the UK.

of 39,911 Jaguars and Land Rovers in February were 2.6% down on the previous year's all-time high. Solid demand in (3.3% up) and other overseas markets (1.5% up) was offset by lower sales in the UK (15.2% down for the month) and (6.9% down), where trading conditions remained challenging. Sales in were 2.2% down on the same month in the previous year.

With the company's sales up 2.9% in January, year-to-date sales are level with a year ago.

Jaguar sales in February were down by 5.2% year-on-year with 11,565 units sold. The F-PACE SUV remained the brand's biggest seller, followed by the which saw sales up 15%, including the Sportbrake and, in China, the long-wheelbase The new E-PACE compact SUV is still ramping up after going on sale in the UK in late 2018 and in and the USA in January.

Global sales of 28,346 were down 1.5% compared with a record February in 2017. Sales of the new Velar and Discovery launched in 2017 were up significantly while the new 18 Model Year Range and Range Sport offering a plug in hybrid option for the first time are still ramping up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)