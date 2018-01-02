Tata Motors records strong growth in December commercial and passenger vehicles domestic sales

Sell 54,627 units in December 2017

announced that commercial and passenger vehicles domestic sales in December 2017 stood at 54,627 units as compared to 35,825 units in December 2016, recording a growth of 52%, due to increasing demand for vehicles across segments, new product launches and strategic counter initiatives.

commercial vehicles domestic sales stood at 40,447 units while passenger vehicles domestic sales stood at 14,180 units in December 2017, recording growth of 62% and 31% respectively over last year.

The Company's commercial vehicles sales from exports in December 2017 was at 6044 units, a growth of 26% over last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)