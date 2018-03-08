Tata Power achieves highest gross power generation of February

At 4647 Million Units

has registered the highest ever of February 2018 at 4647 Million Units.

This increase in generation capacity marks the company's preparedness to meet the spurt in demand as the economy gathers steam, as well as the approaching summer season. has demonstrated a 3% increase in gross generation capacity when compared to the same month last year where it generated 4518 million units.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)