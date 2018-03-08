JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Inox Leisure completes acquisition of 50% stake in Swanston Multiplex Cinemas

Bhushan Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Tata Power achieves highest gross power generation of February

Capital Market 

At 4647 Million Units

Tata Power has registered the highest ever gross electricity generation of February 2018 at 4647 Million Units.

This increase in generation capacity marks the company's preparedness to meet the spurt in demand as the economy gathers steam, as well as the approaching summer season. Tata Power has demonstrated a 3% increase in gross generation capacity when compared to the same month last year where it generated 4518 million units.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 12:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements