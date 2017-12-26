Tata Power Company bags two awards

-
-
At CRO Leadership Summit and Awards conducted by UBS TransformanceTata Power Company has bagged two prestigious awards at the recently concluded CRO Leadership Summit and Awards conducted by UBS Transformance at J W Marriot Hotel in Mumbai. Tata Power won the Risk Management Team of the Year 2017, while Parshuram Date from Tata Power was awarded CRO of the Year 2017 in the Power Sector.
