Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 50 MW solar plant

In Karnataka

Company announced that its subsidiary, Renewable Energy has commissioned its 50 at Pavagada Solar Park in Karnataka. Sale of power plant has been tied up under a 25 year PPA with NTPC at a tariff of Rs 4.84/unit. With this, the total installed operating capacity of TPREL now stands at 1664 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)