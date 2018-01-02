Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 50 MW solar plant

In KarnatakaTata Power Company announced that its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy has commissioned its 50 MW DCR Solar plant at Pavagada Solar Park in Karnataka. Sale of power plant has been tied up under a 25 year PPA with NTPC at a tariff of Rs 4.84/unit. With this, the total installed operating capacity of TPREL now stands at 1664 MW.
