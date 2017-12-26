Tata Sponge Iron announces board meeting date

JUST IN
On 17 January 2018

Tata Sponge Iron will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 17 January 2018, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter/ nine months ending December 31, 2017.

