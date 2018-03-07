TCS gains after Virgin Atlantic extends partnership

rose 0.60% to Rs 3,067.95 at 10:00 IST on after the company said it extended its strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic, a leading UK-based global airline, for a further five years.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 16.93 points, or 0.05% to 33,300.27.

On the BSE, 9,720 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 98,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 3,089.75 and a low of Rs 3,050.05 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3,254.80 on 24 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,255 on 19 April 2017.

and began working together in 2004 as part of Virgin Atlantic's ongoing strategy to invest in operational efficiencies and innovations to help the company grow its market leadership.

The partnership with has seen extensive improvement and transformation of Virgin Atlantic's to support Virgin Atlantic's key objectives.

This extended partnership includes working together to integrate Airways with through a centre of excellence focusing on Digital Transformation, Innovation, Agile, Assurance and DevOps. These initiatives will help continue to develop its customer experience to deliver and insights. The extension of the long-standing strategic partnership is testament to TCS' depth and breadth of expertise, TCS' contextual knowledge of and its proven track-record in IT Infrastructure and transformation. Both and are committed to driving positive customer impact and accelerated growth.

TCS' consolidated net profit rose 1.31% to Rs 6545 crore on 1.18% growth in net sales to Rs 30904 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q2 September 2017.

is an IT services, consulting and solutions provider.

