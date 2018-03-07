TCS ranked as fastest growing IT services brand in 2018

By Brand Finance

has been named as the fasted growing IT services brand in the world in an assessment done by Brand Finance, the world's leading firm.

According to IT Services 15 annual report for 2018, TCS now has a total brand value of USD 10.391 billion - a growth of 14.4% from the last year's total of USD 9.081 billion, with an increase of USD 1.309 billion.

The new value is the fastest incremental growth of all companies in the industry and places TCS in the top three most valuable brands in the global IT services sector along with and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)