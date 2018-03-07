JUST IN
Team Lease Services gets RBI approval for increase in FPI investment limit

Team Lease Services announced that the Reserve Bank of India has approved for increase in FPI investment limits under Portfolio Investment Scheme from 24% to 75% of the paid up capital of the company pursuant to board and shareholders approval.

Accordingly, the restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of the company by FPI are withdrawn with immediate effect.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 17:17 IST

