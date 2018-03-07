Team Lease Services gets RBI approval for increase in FPI investment limit

-
ALSO READGujarat Lease Financing to table results Small finance, payment banks to expand pension scheme outreach AfDB supports proposal to lease land for food supply to India HNA's problems mount as airlines delay payments, bank sets up team to handle debt - sources Banks need to overcome problems fast to lend large credit: Rangarajan
-
From 24% to 75%Team Lease Services announced that the Reserve Bank of India has approved for increase in FPI investment limits under Portfolio Investment Scheme from 24% to 75% of the paid up capital of the company pursuant to board and shareholders approval.
Accordingly, the restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of the company by FPI are withdrawn with immediate effect.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU