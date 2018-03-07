Team Lease Services gets RBI approval for increase in FPI investment limit

From 24% to 75%

Team Lease Services announced that the has approved for increase in FPI investment limits under Portfolio Investment Scheme from 24% to 75% of the paid up capital of the company pursuant to board and shareholders approval.

Accordingly, the restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of the company by FPI are withdrawn with immediate effect.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)