TeamLease Services spurts as RBI hikes FPI limit

advanced 4.17% to Rs 2,116.50 at 09:43 IST on after the central hiked foreign investment limit in the stock to 75% from 24% earlier.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 94.25 points, or 0.28% to 33,222.95. The Mid-Cap index was down 94.76 points or 0.59% to 16,073.09.

On the BSE, 1,432 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 507 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2,150 and hit a low of Rs 2,070.05 so far during the day.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 2,536.80 on 26 December 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 855.60 on 3 March 2017.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 17.10 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

The Reserve of (RBI) after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2018 notified that the Foreign Portfolios Investors (FPIs) investment limit under Portfolio Investment Scheme in has increased to 75% from 24% of its paid up capital.

TeamLease Services' consolidated net profit surged 99.78% to Rs 18.40 crore on 12.73% rise in total income to Rs 922.29 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

is one of India's leading human resource service companies in the organized segment.

