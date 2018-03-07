JUST IN
Technocraft Industries (India) update on buyback of shares

Capital Market 

Technocraft Industries (India) has extinguished 18,38,313/- fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each (in dematerialized form) in the recently concluded share buyback process.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 17:47 IST

