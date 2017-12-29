Telecom, realty stocks gain

Key benchmark indices held firm in mid-morning trade amid sustained buying in index pivotals. At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 169.85 points or 0.5% at 34,017.88. The 50 index was up 38.80 points or 0.37% at 10,516.70. The was trading above the psychological 34,000 mark after regaining that level in morning trade. of telecom and telecom tower infrastructure providers rose. Most realty stocks gained.

Trading for last session of 2017 began on positive note. Fresh buying in index pivotals pushed the key benchmark indices to fresh intraday high in morning trade.

Among secondary indices, the Mid-Cap index rose 0.86%. The Small-Cap index gained 0.77%. Both these indices outperformed the

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1,657 rose and 798 fell. A total of 182 were unchanged.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading higher after Wall Street finished with modest gains. South Korean markets were closed today, 29 December 2017. US stocks rose yesterday, 28 December 2017, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing at a record high buoyed mostly by gains in bank and a slight pick up in and materials.

In US economic data, the advance trade deficit in goods increased to $69.7 billion in November from $68.1 billion in October. The purchasing managers index for showed a rise of 67.6 in December from 63.9 in the previous month. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion.

In Europe, Italy's dissolved parliament yesterday, 28 December 2017 and called elections for early March 2018, a vote that will highlight the economic and political problems still stalking and the country's role as the weakest flank in the currency union.

Back home, of telecom and telecom tower infrastructure providers rose. (up 4.01%), MTNL (up 1.6%), (up 1.85%) and (up 0.56%) edged higher.

jumped 19.67% to Rs 37.05 after the company announced that it has signed definitive binding agreements with Reliance Infocomm for sale of wireless spectrum, tower, fiber and (MCN) assets. The company will utilise the proceeds of the monetisation of this cash deal solely for pre-payment of debt to its lenders. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 December 2017.

Reliance Infocomm is a leading and a subsidiary of (RIL). of RIL rose 0.06% to Rs 925.

RCom said that it worked closely with all lenders and SBI Capital Markets, the appointed by the lenders, to run a competitive process for the monetisation of its valuable assets, comprising 122.4 of 4G Spectrum in the 800/900/1800/2100 bands, over 43,000 towers, amongst the top 3 independent tower holdings in India, 1,78,000 RKM of fiber with pan footprint and 248 media convergence nodes, covering around 5 million square feet used for hosting

RJIO emerged as the highest bidder in a transparent process conducted under the supervision of a high-powered bid evaluation committee, comprising experts from banking, telecom and law. The company expects the transactions to close in a phased manner between January and March 2018, subject to lenders' and other applicable approvals. The RJIO deal consideration comprises primarily of cash payment and includes transfer of deferred spectrum installments payable to the (DoT).

On 26 December 2017, RCom had announced its exit from the Reserve (RBI)'s strategic debt restructuring (SDR) framework, with zero equity conversion and zero loan write-offs for lenders and bond holders. Upon completion of all transactions as announced, the balance debt in RCom is expected to be approximately Rs 6000 crore only, representing reduction of over 85% of total debt.

Most realty stocks gained. (up 9.91%), Estate (up 1.51%), Unitech (up 9.07%), (up 1.68%), (HDIL) (up 10.15%) edged higher. (down 1.06%), Sobha (down 0.74%) and (down 0.63%) declined.

Among macro economic data, India's infrastructure output data for the month of November 2017 will be released today, 29 December 2017. Infrastructure output in increased 4.7% year-on-year in October of 2017, following a downwardly revised 4.7% rise in the previous month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)