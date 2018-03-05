The Government constitutes a Steering Committee on Fintech related issues

In pursuance to the announcement made by the Union and Corporate Affairs, Shri Jaitley in his Speech 2018-19(Para 75), a has been constituted under the Chairmanship of Secretary, (DEA),

Objective: - To consider various issues relating to development of Fintech space in with a view to make Fintech related regulations more flexible and generate enhanced entrepreneurship in an area where has distinctive comparative strengths vis-vis other emerging economies. The will also focus on how Fintech can be leveraged to enhance financial inclusion of MSMEs.

The may also invite participants from the private sector.

Terms of Reference: The Terms of Reference of the will be as follows:-

i. To take stock of the developments in the Fintech sector globally, and in India, and arrive at a common shared understanding of the current state of play;

ii. To analyse critically the regulatory regime spread over different entities that has impacted the growth of Fintech in India;

iii. To consider how Fintech can be leveraged in critical sectors of the economy, especially financing of MSMEs, affordable housing, delivery of to vulnerable sections, provision of and other government services, access and adoption of digital payments, and to study the developments in these areas;

To develop regulatory interventions, e.g., regulatory sandbox model, that will enhance the role of Fintech in the sectors identified for focused interventions;

v. To promote ease of doing business in the Fintech sector;

vi. To consider means of using data with GSTN and data residing with such as Credit Information Companies (CICs),etc in open domain with a view to developing applications for financing of MSMEs.

vii. To work with Government agencies like UIDAI to explore creation and use of unique enterprise identification number;

viii. To consider international cooperation opportunities in Fintech with countries like Singapore, UK, China, etc.

