The Government of India (GoI) announced here today that 8% GOI Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003 shall cease for subscription

The Government of India (GoI) announced here that 8% GOI Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003 shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on Tuesday, the 02nd January, 2018.
