Thermax hits 52-week high

rose 3.48% to Rs 1,249.10 at 10:23 on after the company said it has concluded an Rs 327 crore order from a public-sector company based in Western

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 14.96 points or 0.04% at 33,797.79.

On the BSE, 4,573 shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 18,027 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,270 so far during the day, which is a 52-week high for the counter. The stock hit a low of Rs 1,243.10 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 737.50 on 2 January 2017.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 1 January 2018, gaining 9.58% compared with the Sensex's 2.98% rise. The stock had also outperformed the market over the past one quarter, advancing 27.96% as against the Sensex's 8.08% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market over the past one year, surging 61.87% as against the Sensex's 26.99% rise.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 23.83 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

has concluded an Rs 327 crore order from a public-sector company based in Western for its upcoming The order is for a BTG (boiler-turbine-generator) package on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis for their co-generation plant of 130 megawatts capacity.

On a consolidated basis, Thermax's net profit fell 27.4% to Rs 56.83 crore on 3.5% decline in net sales to Rs 1033.10 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

Group provides in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air and chemical.

