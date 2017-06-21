Thomas Cook rises after subsidiary subscribes stake in JV

(India) rose 1.18% to Rs 235.15 at 9:25 on after the company said that its subsidiary successfully subscribed to 49% of equity share capital in joint venture company.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 48.69 points or 0.16% at 31,248.84. The S&P Mid-Cap index was up 7.54 points or 0.05% at 14,852.83.

On the BSE, 2,303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46,542 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 237 and a low of Rs 234.65 so far during the day.

(India) said that Travel Corporation (India), wholly owned subsidiary of the company successfully subscribed to 49% of equity share capital of TCI-Go Vacation Private Limited, a joint venture company with DER Touristik Group, Europe's leading trade and tourism group.

On 3 May 2017, Travel Corporation (India) intimated that they have entered into joint venture agreement with DER Touristik Group to form a joint venture company 'TCI Go Vacation Private Limited' to be operational from Delhi NCR.

(India) is an integrated travel and travel related financial services company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services that include foreign exchange, corporate travel, MICE, leisure travel, insurance, visa & passport services and e-business.

