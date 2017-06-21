Thomas Cook rises after subsidiary subscribes stake in JV

Thomas Cook (India) rose 1.18% to Rs 235.15 at 9:25 IST on BSE after the company said that its subsidiary successfully subscribed to 49% of equity share capital in joint venture company.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2017.
Thomas Cook (India) said that Travel Corporation (India), wholly owned subsidiary of the company successfully subscribed to 49% of equity share capital of TCI-Go Vacation India Private Limited, a joint venture company with DER Touristik Group, Europe's leading trade and tourism group.
On 3 May 2017, Travel Corporation (India) intimated that they have entered into joint venture agreement with DER Touristik Group to form a joint venture company 'TCI Go Vacation India Private Limited' to be operational from Delhi NCR.
Thomas Cook (India) is an integrated travel and travel related financial services company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services that include foreign exchange, corporate travel, MICE, leisure travel, insurance, visa & passport services and e-business.
