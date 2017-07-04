Three stocks decline ex-dividend

Three stocks fell 1.52% to 2.11% at 9:43 on on turning ex-dividend today, 4 July 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 58.66 points or 0.19% at 31,280.28.

Sundaram Finance fell 2.11% to Rs 1,620 as the stock turned ex-dividend today, 4 July 2017, for final dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the year ended 31 March 2017. Before turning ex-dividend, the stock offered a dividend yield of 0.39% based on the closing price of Rs 1,654.85 on yesterday, 3 July 2017.

Essel Propack lost 2.01% to Rs 241.80 as the stock turned ex-dividend today, 4 July 2017, for final dividend of Rs 2.40 per share for the year ended 31 March 2017. Before turning ex-dividend, the stock offered a dividend yield of 0.97% based on the closing price of Rs 246.75 on yesterday, 3 July 2017.

CCL Products (India) lost 1.52% to Rs 298 as the stock turned ex-dividend today, 4 July 2017, for dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the year ended 31 March 2017. Before turning ex-dividend, the stock offered a dividend yield of 0.83% based on the closing price of Rs 302.60 on yesterday, 3 July 2017.

