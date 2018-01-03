Tiger Logistics (India) enters into exclusive agreement with US based logistic companies

To service markets of US, Saudi Arabia and India on exclusive basisTiger Logistics (India) announced that the Company has signed an exclusive agreement with USA based M/s Compass Forwarding Co. Inc. (Compass) and its subsidiary M/s Falcon Maritime & Aviation Co. Inc. (Falcon).
As per the agreement, Tiger Logistics India Ltd along with Compass and Falcon agrees to service the markets of USA, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India on Exclusive basis. The agreement also provides for mutual support to each other on non-exclusive basis for Brazil-India tradeline.
