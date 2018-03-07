JUST IN
Tilaknagar Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.57 crore in the December 2017 quarter

Sales decline 19.64% to Rs 113.81 crore

Net Loss of Tilaknagar Industries reported to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against net loss of Rs 51.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016.

Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 113.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 141.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2017Dec. 2016% Var.Sales113.81141.62 -20 OPM %25.92-6.11 -PBDT-7.22-42.32 83 PBT-16.61-51.97 68 NP-16.57-51.92 68

