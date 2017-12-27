Titan Biotech to convene board meeting

-
ALSO READTitan Biotech fixes record date for dividend Titan Biotech consolidated net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2017 quarter Titan Biotech standalone net profit rises 6.52% in the June 2017 quarter Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 32.61% in the June 2017 quarter Titan Biotech standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the September 2017 quarter
-
On 3 January 2018Titan Biotech will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 3 January 2018, for considering Fund Raising by issue of securities or bonds or debentures or any other instrument or any other method.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU