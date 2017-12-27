JUST IN
Titan Biotech to convene board meeting

On 3 January 2018

Titan Biotech will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 3 January 2018, for considering Fund Raising by issue of securities or bonds or debentures or any other instrument or any other method.

