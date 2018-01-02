Transcorp International to hold board meeting

-
On 4 January 2018Transcorp International will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 4 January 2018, to consider inter alia the recommendation of committee of Board of Directors, on matter of business re-orgnaization/re-structuring.
