Turnover on NSE's F&O segment jumps

The January 2018 traded at 10512, a premium of 34.10 points over Nifty's spot closing of 10477.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment rose to Rs 13.50 lakh crore, compared with the turnover of Rs 9.10 lakh crore registered in the previous session.

In the cash market, the 50 index fell 12.85 points or 0.12% to settle at 10,477.90, its lowest closing level since 21 December 2017.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of January 2017 traded at 928, at a premium over spot closing of 922.60. January 2017 traded at 1868, at a discount over spot closing of 1870.05. January 2017 traded at 310.30, at a premium over spot closing of 308.30.

January 2017 traded at 419.85, at a premium over spot closing of 417.50. January 2017 traded at 314.50, at a premium over spot closing of 313.05.

The January 2018 F&O contracts expire on 25 January 2018. The December 2017 F&O contracts expired today, 28 December 2017.

