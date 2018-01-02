Turnover on NSE's F&O segment rises

Nifty January futures trade at premium
The Nifty January 2018 futures traded at 10463.35, a premium of 21 points over Nifty's spot closing of 10,442.20 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment rose to Rs 5.25 lakh crore, compared with the turnover of Rs 2.94 lakh crore registered in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 6.65 points or 0.06% to settle at 10,442.20, its highest closing level since 29 December 2017.
Tata Motors, Reliance Capital, Ashok Leyland, Reliance Power (RPower) and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Tata Motors January 2018 futures traded at 439.80, at a premium over spot closing of 438.20. Reliance Capital January 2018 futures traded at 600, at a premium over spot closing of 596.20. Ashok Leyland January 2018 futures traded at 124, at a premium over spot closing of 123.50.
RPower January 2018 futures traded at 56.80, near spot closing of 56.60. SBI January 2018 futures traded at 304.20, at a premium over spot closing of 303.
The January 2018 F&O contracts expire on 25 January 2018.
