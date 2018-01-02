TVS Motor accelerates after posting strong sales in Dec

Company rose 3.01% to Rs 789.45 at 9:24 on after the company registered a sales growth of 39% to 2.56 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 71.41 points, or 0.21% to 33,884.16.

On the BSE, 12,562 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 73,985 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 790 and a low of Rs 778.55 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 792.85 on 19 December 2016.The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 355 on 3 January 2017.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 1 January 2018, rising 5.78% compared with 2.98% decline in the Sensex. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one quarter, gaining 16.38% as against Sensex's 8.08% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one year, jumping 112.49% as against Sensex's 26.99% rise.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 47.51 crore. Face value per share is Re 1.

Total two-wheelers sales registered growth of 37.9% to 2.47 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016. Domestic two-wheelers recorded growth of 35.4% to 2.07 lakh units December 2017 over December 2016. Scooter sales of the company grew by 50.5% to 83,640 units in December 2017 over December 2016. Motorcycles sales grew by 63.7% to 95,281 units in December 2017 over December 2016.

The company's total exports grew by 55.8% to 47,818 units in December 2017 over December 2016. Two-wheeler exports grew by 52.7% to 39,852 units in December 2017 over December 2016.

Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 72.1% to 9,279 units registered in December 2017 over December 2016.

During the third quarter of the financial year 2017 - 2018, two-wheeler sales of the company grew by 13.8% to 7.99 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year over the same period last year. The three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 67.7% increasing to 27,000 units in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Company's net profit rose 20.2% to Rs 213.16 crore on 18.3% rise in net sales to Rs 4052.44 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

Company is a leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

