JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Shares open higher on positive Asian cues

Coal India announces production and offtake performance
Business Standard

TVS Motor accelerates after posting strong sales in Dec

Capital Market 

TVS Motor Company rose 3.01% to Rs 789.45 at 9:24 IST on BSE after the company registered a sales growth of 39% to 2.56 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 71.41 points, or 0.21% to 33,884.16.

On the BSE, 12,562 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 73,985 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 790 and a low of Rs 778.55 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 792.85 on 19 December 2016.The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 355 on 3 January 2017.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 1 January 2018, rising 5.78% compared with 2.98% decline in the Sensex. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one quarter, gaining 16.38% as against Sensex's 8.08% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one year, jumping 112.49% as against Sensex's 26.99% rise.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 47.51 crore. Face value per share is Re 1.

Total two-wheelers sales registered growth of 37.9% to 2.47 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016. Domestic two-wheelers recorded growth of 35.4% to 2.07 lakh units December 2017 over December 2016. Scooter sales of the company grew by 50.5% to 83,640 units in December 2017 over December 2016. Motorcycles sales grew by 63.7% to 95,281 units in December 2017 over December 2016.

The company's total exports grew by 55.8% to 47,818 units in December 2017 over December 2016. Two-wheeler exports grew by 52.7% to 39,852 units in December 2017 over December 2016.

Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 72.1% to 9,279 units registered in December 2017 over December 2016.

During the third quarter of the financial year 2017 - 2018, two-wheeler sales of the company grew by 13.8% to 7.99 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year over the same period last year. The three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 67.7% increasing to 27,000 units in the third quarter of the current financial year.

TVS Motor Company's net profit rose 20.2% to Rs 213.16 crore on 18.3% rise in net sales to Rs 4052.44 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

TVS Motor Company is a leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 09:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements