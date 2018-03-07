TVS Motor Company launches new generation of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

JUST IN
Capital Market 

TVS Motor Company rolled out the new generation of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Termed as Race Edition 2.0, the new Apache RTR 200 4V gets the advanced 'Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch' technology.

The Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 will also sport new racing-inspired graphics, lending the motorcycle a dynamic and aggressive stance. The series now boasts of a fly-screen for enhanced aerodynamics.

Priced at Rs. 95185 (Carburetor), Rs. 107885 (EFI) and Rs. 108985 (Carburetor with ABS), (Ex-showroom Delhi), the series will be available across the country

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018.

