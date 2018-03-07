TVS Motor Company launches new generation of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

rolled out the new generation of the 200 Termed as Race Edition 2.0, the new Apache 200 gets the advanced 'Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch' technology.

The Apache 200 Race Edition 2.0 will also sport new racing-inspired graphics, lending the motorcycle a dynamic and aggressive stance. The series now boasts of a fly-screen for enhanced aerodynamics.

Priced at Rs. 95185 (Carburetor), Rs. 107885 (EFI) and Rs. 108985 (Carburetor with ABS), (Ex-showroom Delhi), the series will be available across the country

