Ultratech Cement gains as RBI allows raising FPI limit

rose 0.56% to Rs 4,160.65 at 09:19 IST on after the central hiked foreign investment limit in the stock to 40% from 30% earlier.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 118.81 points, or 0.36% to 33,198.39.

On the BSE, 474 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 8,403 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 4,167.60 and a low of Rs 4,150 so far during the day.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 4,594.30 on 16 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3,774 on 7 March 2017.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 274.58 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

The Reserve of (RBI) after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2018 notified that the Foreign Portfolios Investors (FPIs) investment limit under Portfolio Investment Scheme in has increased to 40% from 30% of its paid up capital.

Ultratech Cement's consolidated net profit fell 23.36% to Rs 456.30 crore on 34.12% increase in total income to Rs 8175.40 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, ready mix concrete and in

