UltraTech Cement may gain as RBI allows raising FPI limit

Shares of may advance after the of (RBI) after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2018 notified that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investment limit in the company has increased to 40% from 30% of its paid-up capital.

Shares of may be in demand after the of (RBI) after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2018 notified that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investment limit in the company has increased to 75% from 24% of its paid-up capital.

announced that it has extended its strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic, a leading UK-based global airline, for a further five years. and began working together in 2004 as part of Virgin Atlantic's ongoing strategy to invest in operational efficiencies and innovations to help the company grow its market leadership. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2018.

Lumax Technologies will consider stock-split proposal on 23 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2018.

Ashoka Buildcon's subsidiary viz. Ashoka Concessions (ACL) has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of (NHAI) for the project viz. Six Laning of Khairatunda to Barwa Adda Section of NH-2 from km. 360.300 to km. 400.132 in under NHDP Phase-V on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Project).

The accepted bid project cost is Rs 860.10 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2018.

The board of (India) will meet on Friday, 9 March 2018, to consider issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to the investors other than promoters by way of preferential issue on private placement basis, amounting to Rs 183.33 crore. The board will also consider issuance of secured compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) to the investors other than promoters by way of a preferential issue on private placement basis, amounting to Rs 16.67 crore. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 6 March 2018.

was declared 'L-1' Bidder by the (NHAI) for new hybrid annuity project in The bid price for the project is Rs 933.82 crore and project construction period is 730 days from appointed date. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 6 March 2018.

