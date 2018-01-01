Unitech leads gainers on BSE's 'A' group

Infibeam Incorporation, RattanIndia Power, Reliance Power and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 1 January 2018.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 15.32 points, or 0.04% to 34,072.15.
Unitech surged 17.12% at Rs 11.29. The stock topped the gainers in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.83 crore shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 crore shares in the past two weeks.
Infibeam Incorporation spurted 7.18% at Rs 151.50. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.84 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
RattanIndia Power jumped 6.38% at Rs 8.34. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.53 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
Reliance Power climbed 6.17% at Rs 53.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.18 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company rose 5.96% at Rs 294.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.81 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
