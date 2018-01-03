V-Mart Retail attracts buyers after opening new fashion store

rose 1.3% to Rs 1,501.15 at 14:26 on after the company announced that it has opened a new fashion store in

said that with this store, tally of stores in is 14 fashion stores. This takes the total number of stores to 167 stores.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 2.90 points or 0.01% at 33,809.36. The Small-Cap index was up 153.50 points or 0.8% to 19,311.74, outperforming the Sensex.

On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2,013 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,509.45 and a low of Rs 1,489.75 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 1,586.90 on 26 September 2017. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 459 on 4 January 2017.

The company reported net profit of Rs 2.75 crore on revenue of Rs 241.92 crore in Q2 September 2017.

is a based in It is a multi-brand family retail store offering apparels, general merchandise and kirana.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)