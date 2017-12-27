Vakrangee corrects on profit booking

fell 2.44% to Rs 417.55 at 12:15 on on profit booking after a recent rally.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 50.86 points, or 0.15% to 34,061.47.

On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 440 so far during the day, which is also a record high for the counter. The stock had hit a low of Rs 417.55 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 131.50 on 27 December 2016.

Shares of rose 12.57% in three trading sessions to settle at Rs 428 yesterday, 26 December 2017, from its close of Rs 380.20 on 20 December 2017.

On a consolidated basis, Vakrangee's net profit rose 12.96% to Rs 189.80 crore on 19.12% growth in net sales to Rs 1550.79 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q1 June 2017.

is a technology driven company, focusing on creating India's largest network of last-mile retail points-of-sale, to potentially enable every Indian to seamlessly benefit from financial inclusion, social inclusion, digital india, skill development, employment, government programmes and a wider access to basic goods and services.

