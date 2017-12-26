Valiant Communications enters into distribution agreement with Swiss major AXPO Power AG

-
ALSO READValiant Communications to declare Quarterly Result Valiant Communications to hold AGM Valiant Communications secures orders worth Rs 5 crore Valiant Communications standalone net profit rises 1160.00% in the September 2017 quarter Valiant Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2017 quarter
-
For its power utility products and solutionsValiant Communications has entered into distribution agreement with Swiss major AXPO Power AG for its power utility products and solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU