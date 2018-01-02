Valiant Organics gets NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

-
-
On 01 January 2018Valiant Organics announced that the NCLT has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of Abhilasha Tex-Chem with the Company on 01 January 2018. The appointed date of the scheme is 01 July 2016.
