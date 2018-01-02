Valiant Organics gets NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

JUST IN
Business Standard

On 01 January 2018

Valiant Organics announced that the NCLT has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of Abhilasha Tex-Chem with the Company on 01 January 2018. The appointed date of the scheme is 01 July 2016.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 14:56 IST

