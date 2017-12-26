Vas Infrastructure announces board meeting date

-
-
On 30 December 2017Vas Infrastructure will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 30 December 2017, to issue 2120000 equity shares on Preferential basis to the promoters on a face value of Rs.10/- each
