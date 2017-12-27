Veerhealth Care acquires industrial plot to set up new unit

At Vapi, Gujarat

Veerhealth Care has purchased industrial plot at Vapi, for expansion of its existing capacity. Further, the Company has decided to construct and set up factory on the industrial plot and install new machines for increasing production capacity. The estimated cost of setting up new unit at will be around Rs 10 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)