Veerhealth Care acquires industrial plot to set up new unit

At Vapi, Gujarat

Veerhealth Care has purchased industrial plot at Vapi, Gujarat for expansion of its existing capacity. Further, the Company has decided to construct and set up factory on the industrial plot and install new machines for increasing production capacity. The estimated cost of setting up new unit at Vapi will be around Rs 10 crore.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 15:02 IST

