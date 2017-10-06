Venky's (India) slips on profit booking

Venky's (India) lost 2.91% to Rs 2,408 at 15:22 on BSE, with the stock sliding on profit booking after recent sharp rally.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 232.56 points or 0.74% at 31,824.59. The S&P Mid-Cap index advanced 145.85 points or 0.93% at 15,837.66.

On the BSE, 30,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38,543 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2,534 and a low of Rs 2,400 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 2,655 yesterday, 5 October 2017 and a 52-week low of Rs 397.25 on 22 November 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 5 October 2017, advancing 24.85% compared with the Sensex's 0.68% fall. The stock had also outperformed the market over the past one quarter, gaining 8.12% as against the Sensex's 1.11% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market over the past one year, surging 346.62% as against the Sensex's 11.95% rise.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 14.09 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Shares of Venky's (India) had rallied 26.6% in the preceding five trading sessions to settle at Rs 2,480.10 yesterday, 5 October 2017, from its close of Rs 1,959 on 27 September 2017.

Venky's (India)'s net profit rose 26.76% to Rs 51.95 crore on 2.55% growth in total income to Rs 669.18 crore in Q1 June 2017 over Q1 June 2016.

Venky's (India) is an integrated poultry firm.

