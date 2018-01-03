Vikas Wsp receives trail export order for newly developed Guar Gum 480U

From MNC customerVikas Wsp announced that the management is doing all its endeavors to develop new guar gum products for catering into varied food applications. It may take some more time to bring the operations back on track.
The company has received trail export order of Rs 5.86 crore guar gum 480U for use in lacto-fermented and convenient food applications from MNC customer.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU