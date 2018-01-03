Vikas WSP spurts after receiving order

Vikas WSP rose 4.46% to Rs 16.46 at 12:00 IST on BSE after the company said that it received an order of Rs 5.86 crore guar gum 480U from MNC customers globally.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018.
Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was up 91.90 points, or 0.27%, to 33,904.16. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 212.12 points, or 1.11%, to 19,370.36, outperforming the Sensex.
On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with an average volume of 3.21 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock of small-cap company had hit a high of Rs 16.48 and a low of Rs 16 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 17 on 11 Jan1 November 2017. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.20 on 15 February 2017.
Vikas WSP said that the management is doing all its endeavors to develop new guar gum products for catering into varied food applications. The company said that it may take some more time to bring the operations back on track.
The company has received a trial order of Rs 5.86 crore of newly developed guar gum 480U for use in lacto-fermented and convenient food applications to bind free water for a longer period thereby enhancing the mouthfeel naturally from MNC customers globally.
Once the product is used and confirms the pilot results at the end use there is a potential business of 50-60 million pounds quantity in the North America continent alone as per survey conducted by the company's surveyors
The company reported net profit of Rs 7.07 crore on revenue of Rs 164.40 crore in Q2 September 2017.
Vikas WSP is guar gum powder (GGP) manufacturer, supplying to all sectors of the food industry with an extensive range of quality products. Besides food, the company also offers guar gum to technical applications such as pet food, oil drilling, textile printing, mining paper, etc.
