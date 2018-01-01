Vivimed secures additional investment of USD 7.5 mn in its overseas subsidiary

-
ALSO READOrbiMed Asia invests $42.5 mn in Vivimed's API biz UQUIFA Vivimed Labs incorporates subsidiary - Vivimed Labs (Mascarene) Vivimed Labs' FDF manufacturing facility gets GMP approval Vivimed Labs standalone net profit rises 10.14% in the June 2017 quarter Vivimed Labs consolidated net profit declines 13.44% in the June 2017 quarter
-
From OrbiMed AsiaVivimed Labs has signed definitive agreements and received funds to facilitate additional investment of USD 7.5 million (follow on of USD 42.5 million invested in September 2017) by OrbiMed Asia into the Company's subsidiary Vivimed Labs (Mascarene), the holding entitiy of the Company's API business.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU