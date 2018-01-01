JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

IndusInd Bank avails USD 500 Million Syndicated Term Loan facility

Vivimed Labs gets healthier after subsidiary gets additional investment
Business Standard

Vivimed secures additional investment of USD 7.5 mn in its overseas subsidiary

Capital Market 

From OrbiMed Asia

Vivimed Labs has signed definitive agreements and received funds to facilitate additional investment of USD 7.5 million (follow on of USD 42.5 million invested in September 2017) by OrbiMed Asia into the Company's subsidiary Vivimed Labs (Mascarene), the holding entitiy of the Company's API business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 09:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements