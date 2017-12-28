Volumes jump at Amul Leasing & Finance counter

Edelweiss Financial Services, Responsive Industries, and of are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on at 11:00 today, 28 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 8.33 points or 0.02% at 33,903.48.

Amul Leasing & clocked of 18.32 lakh shares, a 75.29-times surge over two-week average daily of 24,000 shares. The stock rose 4.53% at Rs 591.90.

notched up of 26.76 lakh shares, a 16.02-fold surge over two-week average daily of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.47% at Rs 294.35.

saw of 16.68 lakh shares, a 15.14-fold surge over two-week average daily of 1.1 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.42% at Rs 41.60.

clocked of 57.34 lakh shares, a 10.61-fold surge over two-week average daily of 5.41 lakh shares. The stock jumped 16.15% at Rs 21.07.

of saw of 3.51 lakh shares, a 7.38-fold rise over two-week average daily of 48,000 shares. The stock surged 11.26% at Rs 758.45.

