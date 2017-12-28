JUST IN
RCom soars over 50% in two sessions
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Amul Leasing & Finance counter

Capital Market 

Edelweiss Financial Services, Responsive Industries, Jaypee Infratech and Dredging Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE at 11:00 IST today, 28 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 8.33 points or 0.02% at 33,903.48.

Amul Leasing & Finance clocked volume of 18.32 lakh shares, a 75.29-times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24,000 shares. The stock rose 4.53% at Rs 591.90.

Edelweiss Financial Services notched up volume of 26.76 lakh shares, a 16.02-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.47% at Rs 294.35.

Responsive Industries saw volume of 16.68 lakh shares, a 15.14-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.1 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.42% at Rs 41.60.

Jaypee Infratech clocked volume of 57.34 lakh shares, a 10.61-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.41 lakh shares. The stock jumped 16.15% at Rs 21.07.

Dredging Corporation of India saw volume of 3.51 lakh shares, a 7.38-fold rise over two-week average daily volume of 48,000 shares. The stock surged 11.26% at Rs 758.45.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 10:52 IST

