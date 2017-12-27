Volumes jump at Bajaj Holdings & Investment counter

Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra CIE Automotive and Bajaj Electricals are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE at 10:23 IST today, 27 December 2017.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 75.10 points or 0.22% at 34,085.71.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment clocked volume of 45.96 lakh shares, a 2921.97-times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock declined 0.48% at Rs 2,955.
Bajaj Auto notched up volume of 20.08 lakh shares, a 141.86-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 14,000 shares. The stock dropped 0.2% at Rs 3,356.25.
Bajaj Finserv saw volume of 11.12 lakh shares, a 102.23-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 11,000 shares. The stock dropped 0.67% at Rs 5,367.40.
Mahindra CIE Automotive clocked volume of 23.23 lakh shares, a 87.13-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 27,000 shares. The stock rose 1.69% at Rs 264.50.
Bajaj Electricals saw volume of 22.39 lakh shares, a 61.31-fold rise over two-week average daily volume of 37,000 shares. The stock gained 2.58% at Rs 486.60.
