Business Standard

Volumes jump at Bayer Cropscience counter

Capital Market 

Navkar Corporation, IndusInd Bank, MEP Infrastructure Developers and Cheviot Company are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE at 13:35 IST today, 3 January 2018.

Bayer CropSciences clocked volume of 50,000 shares, a 77.82-times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock advanced 0.24% at Rs 4,465.

Navkar Corporation notched up volume of 18.54 lakh shares, a 73.05-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 25,000 shares. The stock was up 3.42% at Rs 195.20.

IndusInd Bank saw volume of 9.08 lakh shares, a 31.12-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 29,000 shares. The stock rose 0.15% at Rs 1,646.05.

MEP Infrastructure Developers clocked volume of 36.11 lakh shares, a 30.1-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock surged 6.32% at Rs 98.45.

Cheviot Company saw volume of 39,000 shares, a 21.45-fold rise over two-week average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock surged 11.88% at Rs 1,410.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 13:35 IST

