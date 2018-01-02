JUST IN
Advanced Enzyme Technologies leads gainers on BSE's 'A' group

Volumes jump at Capri Global Capital counter

Capital Market 

Jagran Prakashan, Varun Beverages, Advanced Enzyme Technologies and Coromandel International are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE at 13:49 IST today, 2 January 2018.

Capri Global Capital clocked volume of 4.56 lakh shares, a 56.96-times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8,000 shares. The stock advanced 2.6% at Rs 122.35.

Jagran Prakashan notched up volume of 4.87 lakh shares, a 49.03-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 10,000 shares. The stock was up 0.81% at Rs 181.50.

Varun Beverages saw volume of 10.70 lakh shares, a 35.43-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 30,000 shares. The stock jumped 11.15% at Rs 722.45.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies clocked volume of 5.56 lakh shares, a 33.7-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 16,000 shares. The stock surged 11.69% at Rs 311.

Coromandel International saw volume of 8.15 lakh shares, a 32.02-fold rise over two-week average daily volume of 25,000 shares. The stock dropped 2.87% at Rs 543.75.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 13:54 IST

