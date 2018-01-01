JUST IN
Skipper gets revision in credit ratings
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Central Bank of India counter

Bombay Rayon Fashions, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Reliance Power and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE at 12:45 IST today, 1 January 2018.

Central Bank of India clocked volume of 55.12 lakh shares, a 75.27-times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73,000 shares. The stock gained 3.79% at Rs 75.35.

Bombay Rayon Fashions notched up volume of 8.23 lakh shares, a 6.2-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.98% at Rs 118.35.

Reliance Naval and Engineering saw volume of 69.87 lakh shares, a 4.85-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.41 lakh shares. The stock jumped 22.54% at Rs 60.35.

Reliance Power clocked volume of 1.20 crore shares, a 4.14-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.18 lakh shares. The stock surged 14.93% at Rs 57.70.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure saw volume of 5.70 lakh shares, a 4.12-fold rise over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock advanced 10.47% at Rs 594.50.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 12:53 IST

