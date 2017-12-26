Volumes jump at Essar Shipping counter

JUST IN
Alps Motor Finance, D B Realty, PTC India and UItramarine & Pigments are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE at 11:40 IST today, 26 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 4.63 points or 0.01% at 33,935.67.

Essar Shipping clocked volume of 60.45 lakh shares, a 206.5-times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29,000 shares. The stock surged 19.5% at Rs 33.70.

Alps Motor Finance notched up volume of 20.96 lakh shares, a 124.74-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 17,000 shares. The stock jumped 5.68% at Rs 26.05.

D B Realty saw volume of 15.46 lakh shares, a 8.15-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.9 lakh shares. The stock was up 5.15% at Rs 55.10.

PTC India clocked volume of 9.5 lakh shares, a 7.26-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock declined 0.17% at Rs 117.15.

UItramarine & Pigments saw volume of 2.42 lakh shares, a 5.25-fold rise over two-week average daily volume of 46,000 shares. The stock jumped 14.5% at Rs 405.

