JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) invites comments on draft IBBI (Mechanism for Issuing Regulations) Regulations, 2018
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Limited counter

Capital Market 

Navin Fluorine International Limited saw volume of 19.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, PTC India Ltd, Indiabulls Ventures Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 March 2018.

Navin Fluorine International Limited saw volume of 19.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.01% to Rs.813.25. Volumes stood at 44449 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 6.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.83% to Rs.244.00. Volumes stood at 1.76 lakh shares in the last session.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd clocked volume of 3.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60088 shares.

The stock lost 4.06% to Rs.285.00. Volumes stood at 68514 shares in the last session.

PTC India Ltd registered volume of 81.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.23 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.64% to Rs.87.90. Volumes stood at 27.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd registered volume of 57.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.82% to Rs.257.35. Volumes stood at 43.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements