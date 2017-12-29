Volumes jump at Swan Energy counter

of India, Tata Metaliks, Edelweiss Financial Services and are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on at 11:00 today, 29 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 141.15 points or 0.42% at 33,989.18.

Swan Energy clocked volume of 15.78 lakh shares, a 19.78-times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80,000 shares. The stock rose 0.05% at Rs 190.85.

of notched up volume of 35.44 lakh shares, a 11.12-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.45% at Rs 199.90.

saw volume of 86,000 shares, a 6.39-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 14,000 shares. The stock jumped 8.5% at Rs 906.05.

Edelweiss Financial Services clocked volume of 28.33 lakh shares, a 6.11-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.8% at Rs 297.65.

saw volume of 1.85 lakh shares, a 4.82-fold rise over two-week average daily volume of 38,000 shares. The stock gained 3.72% at Rs 578.75.

