JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

RCom surges after signing pact to sell wireless assets to RJio
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Swan Energy counter

Capital Market 

Powergrid Corporation of India, Tata Metaliks, Edelweiss Financial Services and Asian Granito India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE at 11:00 IST today, 29 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 141.15 points or 0.42% at 33,989.18.

Swan Energy clocked volume of 15.78 lakh shares, a 19.78-times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80,000 shares. The stock rose 0.05% at Rs 190.85.

Powergrid Corporation of India notched up volume of 35.44 lakh shares, a 11.12-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.45% at Rs 199.90.

Tata Metaliks saw volume of 86,000 shares, a 6.39-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 14,000 shares. The stock jumped 8.5% at Rs 906.05.

Edelweiss Financial Services clocked volume of 28.33 lakh shares, a 6.11-fold surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.8% at Rs 297.65.

Asian Granito India saw volume of 1.85 lakh shares, a 4.82-fold rise over two-week average daily volume of 38,000 shares. The stock gained 3.72% at Rs 578.75.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 11:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements