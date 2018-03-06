Volumes soar at Jyothy Laboratories Ltd counter

JUST IN
Jyothy Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 7.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39677 shares

Bajaj Corp Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, ICRA Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 March 2018.

Bajaj Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 3.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49808 shares. The stock dropped 0.52% to Rs.478.95. Volumes stood at 7091 shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd recorded volume of 51.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.60 lakh shares.

The stock gained 2.19% to Rs.48.95. Volumes stood at 14.51 lakh shares in the last session.

ICRA Ltd notched up volume of 5400 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 907 shares. The stock slipped 0.47% to Rs.3,759.00. Volumes stood at 1910 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd saw volume of 43891 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9820 shares. The stock increased 3.65% to Rs.2,820.00. Volumes stood at 18141 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 06 2018. 14:30 IST

