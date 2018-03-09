Volumes soar at Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd counter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd clocked volume of 5.51 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 64.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8548 shares

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 March 2018.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd saw volume of 12.37 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 11.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.58% to Rs.89.95. Volumes stood at 94724 shares in the last session.

Info Edge (India) Ltd clocked volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20348 shares. The stock gained 1.25% to Rs.1,215.00. Volumes stood at 1.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd registered volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23270 shares. The stock rose 1.26% to Rs.289.10. Volumes stood at 2706 shares in the last session.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd registered volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20794 shares. The stock rose 1.57% to Rs.1,348.40. Volumes stood at 12739 shares in the last session.

