Volumes soar at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Capital Market 

PNC Infratech Ltd clocked volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 26.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18870 shares

AIA Engineering Ltd, FDC Ltd, Sundaram Clayton Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 March 2018.

AIA Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 16017 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 18.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 869 shares. The stock lost 0.23% to Rs.1,390.00. Volumes stood at 344 shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd saw volume of 74577 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 11.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6724 shares.

The stock increased 6.85% to Rs.307.95. Volumes stood at 1851 shares in the last session.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd registered volume of 293 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85 shares. The stock slipped 2.52% to Rs.4,688.90. Volumes stood at 21 shares in the last session.

UltraTech Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 22155 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8713 shares. The stock dropped 0.03% to Rs.4,136.00. Volumes stood at 5846 shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 11:00 IST

