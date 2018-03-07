Volumes soar at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

clocked volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 26.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18870 shares

AIA Engineering Ltd, FDC Ltd, Sundaram Clayton Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 March 2018.

clocked volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 26.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18870 shares. The stock lost 1.87% to Rs.157.75. Volumes stood at 19760 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 16017 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 18.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 869 shares. The stock lost 0.23% to Rs.1,390.00. Volumes stood at 344 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 74577 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 11.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6724 shares.

The stock increased 6.85% to Rs.307.95. Volumes stood at 1851 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 293 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85 shares. The stock slipped 2.52% to Rs.4,688.90. Volumes stood at 21 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 22155 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8713 shares. The stock dropped 0.03% to Rs.4,136.00. Volumes stood at 5846 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)